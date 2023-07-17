Fire In Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train, Passengers Safe

Visuals from the spot showed smoke billowing out from near the wheels

In the latest incident involving a Vande Bharat train, the battery box in one coach of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire this morning. All passengers are safe and no injury has been reported.

The incident took place around 8 am at Kurwai Kethora station in Madhya Pradesh. The train leaves Bhopal around 5.40 am and reaches Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station around 1.10 pm.

Visuals from the spot showed smoke billowing out from near the wheels. A fire brigade swiftly put out the flames, following which a proper examination began.

The fire, officials said, was limited to the battery box. Railway officials said the train will be on its way to the national capital as soon as the technical examination is over.

Earlier, Vande Bharat has been in news for running over cattle. Between June and December last year, Vande Bharat trains accounted for as many as 68 cases of collisions of animals, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's reply to parliament.

The train also hit headlines for multiple incidents in which stones were thrown at it.