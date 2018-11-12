Fire Breaks Out On First Floor Of Hotel In Delhi's High-Security Zone

A fire broke out at the Royal Plaza hotel located in Ashoka Road in central Delhi

A fire broke out on the first floor of a four-star hotel in a high-security zone in central Delhi, according to news agency ANI. The fire broke out at the Royal Plaza Hotel, located in central Delhi's Ashoka Road, which is around 400 metres away from the Sanchar Bhawan, which houses the headquarters of the IT ministry.

A call about the fire was received at 11.40 am today and five fire engines were rushed to the spot to contain the fire, according to news agency PTI.

The fire was bought under control by 1.30 pm noon and no casualties or injuries were reported, PTI said, quoting a Delhi Fire Service official.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

