Fire Breaks Out Near Marine Lines Tunnel On Mumbais Coastal Road

A fire erupted outside a tunnel on the Coastal Road in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening, but no injuries were reported, civic officials said.

The blaze outside the tunnel at Marine Lines opposite the Police Gymkhana was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 7.12 pm, they said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was doused in less than an hour, said the officials.

A civic official said the blaze may have been caused by a short circuit.

The structure where the fire started was used for storage of some materials, he added.

