Four to five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. (Representational)

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of Union Public Service Commission's building on Shahjahan Road in central Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The information regarding the blaze was received around 3.10 pm, following which four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Further details are awaited.

