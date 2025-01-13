Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Fire Breaks Out In Laddu Distribution Centre At Tirupati Temple In Andhra Pradesh

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Joint Executive Officer, Venkaiah Chowdary, the fire broke out at counter number 47 due to a short circuit in the UPS system connected to the computer.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Fire Breaks Out In Laddu Distribution Centre At Tirupati Temple In Andhra Pradesh
No casualties have been reported yet.
Tirumala:

A fire broke out in the area where laddu prasadam was distributed at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh, leading to panic among the crowd.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Joint Executive Officer, Venkaiah Chowdary, the fire broke out at counter number 47 due to a short circuit in the UPS system connected to the computer.

"The staff immediately rushed to the spot and made efforts to bring the flames under control," he said.

No casualties have been reported yet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tirupati Temple, Tirupati Temple Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati Temple Fire
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.