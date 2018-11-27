Fire Breaks Out In Coach Of Kalka-Howrah Train, 6 Hospitalised

The train which had started from Kalka in Haryana in the early morning was headed to Howrah.

A fire broke out in the front coach of Kalka-Howrah train today, however, no one was injured, a Railway Police official said. Six passengers were hospitalised.

The fire erupted in a seating-cum-luggage coach in the early hours between Dhirpur to Dhoda Khedia railway stations near Kurukshetra, Haryana, the official said.

Six passengers were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathlessness.

"Smoke filled the SLR bogie (Seating cum Luggage Rake), which is next to the engine. The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers were safely evacuated when smoke was noticed," the official said.

"The bogie caught fire later and fire tenders were called. Three women and two children, who complained of difficulty in breathing as they had inhaled smoke, were provided medical attention," he added.

As per preliminary details, an electrical short circuit was believed to be the reason behind the fire, he said, adding that forensic experts had been called to ascertain the exact cause.

The train which had started from Kalka in Haryana in the early morning was headed to Howrah.

After the incident, the train was held up for more than two hours before the affected coach was detached and placed about 50 to 60 metres away. Rail traffic on the route was also affected, he said.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)