Minor Fire Near PM Modi's Residence In Delhi Brought Under Control

Nine fire engines had been rushed to the spot on receiving the report of the fire

A minor fire that broke out near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi this evening was brought under control by security officials. The fire that was reported around 7:20 pm, was due to a short circuit.

The fire was not in the PM's residential or office area but in the Special Protection Group reception area of the Lok Kalyan Marg complex, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

"The fire is very much under control now," the tweet added.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.



The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019

Nine fire engines had been rushed to the spot on receiving the report of the fire but were not allowed inside as the fire had already been doused.

However, a precautionary check is being conducted.