Minor Fire Near PM Modi's Residence In Delhi Brought Under Control

The fire was not in the PM's residential or office area but in the Special Protection Group reception area of the Lok Kalyan Marg complex, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

New Delhi:

A minor fire that broke out near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi this evening was brought under control by security officials. The fire that was reported around 7:20 pm, was due to a short circuit.

"The fire is very much under control now," the tweet added.

Nine fire engines had been rushed to the spot on receiving the report of the fire but were not allowed inside as the fire had already been doused.

However, a precautionary check is being conducted.

