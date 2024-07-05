Fire At Noida's Popular Logix Mall, Smoke Fills Corridors, Mall Evacuated

Videos from inside the mall show the corridors filled with smoke.

A fire broke out today at the Logix Mall in Noida, causing panic among shoppers and employees alike. The incident reportedly started in a clothing showroom within the mall premises.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire department promptly dispatched teams to the scene. As a precautionary measure, the entire mall was evacuated to ensure the safety of everyone present.

Teams from Sector 24 Police Station and the fire department moved in to control the blaze. Firefighters engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames and prevent any potential spread to neighboring areas.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.