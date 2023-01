An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Two senior citizens were killed after a fire broke out at an old age home in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the fire department, the third floor of Antara, a hospital cum old age home located in south Delhi's Greater Kailash 2, was engulfed in flames. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

Two women, aged 82 and 92, died of burn injuries while 13 others were rescued.

