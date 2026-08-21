FIR Against Meesho As Gurugram Teen Dead After Consuming Chemical He Bought Online

Police lodged a case against an e-commerce platform and one of its sellers for allegedly selling highly toxic 'Sulfas' in connection with the death of a class 12 student here after consuming the restricted substance, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by Anuradha Mehra, a resident of Tikli village, her 17-year-old son Yuvi ingested a poisonous substance on April 28, which led to his death. He had recently appeared for his Class 12 examinations.

Police allegedly found during the probe that the boy had ordered the poisonous substance on Meesho using the name of a person based in Surat.

Following her son's death, when Anuradha checked Uvi's mobile phone, she discovered that he had ordered 'Sulfas' via the Meesho online app on April 11.

She filed a petition in court alleging that regulations were violated in the sale of the banned substance 'Sulfas' and that her son died after consuming it.

On the order of the court, an FIR was registered under sections 106 (death by negligence) and 286 (death due to negligent conduct with poisonous substances) of the BNS at Badshahpur police station after finding evidence of an offence prima facie.

According to the police, 17-year-old Yuvi ordered 'Sulfas' via a mobile number on online platform Meesho on April 11. The invoice lists the name of Pankaj Bharatbhai Parmar, the operator of 'Evergreen Agro and Gardening Mall' in Surat, Gujarat, police said.

"An FIR has been registered and an investigation launched into the matter. Police are now investigating the online sale of Sulfas, the ordering process, and the role of the concerned seller.

"Meesho and firm representatives will be questioned soon and action will be taken as per the law after verifying the facts," said ASI Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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