Finished 2 Terms Under Manmohan Singh: M Kharge On PM Modi's '5 PMs' Remark

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "five PMs in five years" remark, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that similar things were said even in 2004 but the UPA government completed two full terms under one PM, Manmohan Singh.

Addressing an election rally at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on May 16, PM Modi had said the INDIA bloc wants to make five prime ministers in five years and claimed that it will disintegrate after June 4.

Mr Kharge responded by rejecting PM Modi's claims.

"In UPA I and UPA II, we were supported by other parties and we completed the full term," Mr Kharge told reporters here.

For 10 years, there was one Prime Minister, a person who came from the land of Punjab, ran the country and changed its economy, he said about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he further said, "Whereas they did nothing for 10 years."

Accompanied by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Mr Kharge arrived here after addressing an election rally in Jagadhri in Haryana.

On the ruling party leaders' frequent questions on the opposition's "PM face", Mr Kharge said, after the polls, the INDIA alliance partners will sit and decide this (if the opposition wins the election).

He said the BJP has been saying that the Congress or the INDIA alliance does not have a face like PM Modi. They used to say the same thing in 2004 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, the Congress president said.

"After the polls, alliance partners will sit and decide. Like we ran UPA government, in similar manner we will do this," he said.

Replying to a question, Mr Kharge claimed that the INDIA bloc has gained good ground in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"Everywhere we are gaining and they are losing. Our alliance will definitely stop the Modi government from coming to power," he said, and added, "the people are fighting against PM Modi and we are supporting them".

Voting for the sixth and seventh phases of elections will be held on May 25 and June 1 respectively.

