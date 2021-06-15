Finance Ministry To Meet With Infosys Over New Income-Tax Portal Glitches

The matter of glitches in the recently launched e-filing portal of the Income-Tax Department will be taken up at an interactive meeting some senior Finance Ministry officials are scheduled to have with a team of Infosys on Tuesday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said today.

Other stakeholders including members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers will also be a part of the interaction set to be held between 11 am and 1 pm on June 22, a press release said.

"Written representations on the problems/difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders. Representatives from the Infosys team will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by the taxpayers," the release said.

The new portal has been fraught with several technical issues leading to inconvenience among taxpayers. Inputs on the difficulties faced have been invited from stakeholders, the government said.

Tech giant Infosys has developed the "next-generation" income-tax filing portal, which was expected to reduce the processing time to file returns. The portal went live on June 8.

However, users had complained of issues, with many of them tagging the screenshots of the malfunctioning website to the official Twitter account of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She, in turn, tweeted the grievance to Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive Chairman of Infosys.

Responding to her, Mr Nilekani said his company "regrets these initial glitches" and the system will stabilise in a few days.