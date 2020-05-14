Finance Minister's Announcements Will Benefit Farmers, Migrant Workers: PM Modi

Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the second tranche of centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus, focused exclusively on migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers.

The announcements will boost food security, credit to farmers, PM Modi said (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by his government on Thursday to boost the economy will strengthen food security and credit to farmers as well as street vendors.

"Today's announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will especially benefit our farmers and migrant workers," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"The announcements include a series of progressive measures and will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled the second tranche of centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus, focused exclusively on migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers. This included extra ration, a universal ration card that would work across the country and affordable rental housing scheme.

