Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Full Statement On Vijay Mallya's Remarks

Arun Jaitley says since 2014, he has never given him any appointment (File)

Absconding tycoon Vijay Mallya, wanted on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, today claimed he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India and made "repeated offers" to "settle issues". To this, Arun Jaitley has posted a statement on Facebook, saying Vijay Mallya's claim is factually false.

Here is the full statement of Arun Jaitley:

The Factual Situation

My attention has been drawn to a statement made to the media by Vijay Mallaya on having met me with an offer of settlement.

The statement is factually false in as much as it does not reflect truth. Since 2014, I have never given him any appointment to meet me and the question of his having met me does not arise.

However, since he was a Member of Rajya Sabha and he occasionally attended the House, he misused that privilege on one occasion while I was walking out of the House to go to my room.

He paced up to catch up with me and while walking uttered a sentence that "I am making an offer of settlement". Having been fully briefed about his earlier "bluff offers", without allowing him to proceed with the conversation, I curtly told him "there was no point talking to me and he must make offers to his bankers."

I did not even receive the papers that he was holding in his hand. Besides this one sentence exchange where he misused his privilege as a Rajya Sabha Member, in order to further his commercial interest as a bank debtor, there is no question of my having ever given him an appointment to meet me.