Vijay Mallya is wanted in India over alleged non-payment of Kingfisher Airlines dues to banks

Wanted tycoon Vijay Mallya today said he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to "settle matters" before he left India, news agency ANI reported. The 62-year-old boss of the defunct Kingfisher Airline -- wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore -- had argued against his extradition, saying Indian jails do not have proper air and light. His defence team had demanded an inspection of the jail cell.