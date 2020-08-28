Final-Year Exams To Be Held, Can't Promote Students Without It: Top Court

"State cannot promote students without final year examinations," the Supreme Court said. (File)

Final year college examinations must be held this year but states can ask for the dates to be deferred beyond September 30 if they wanted to because of the coronavirus crisis, the Supreme Court said today. "State cannot promote students without final year examinations," the top court asserted.

Several petitions, including one by the Yuva Sena of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, had called for the exams to be cancelled because of Covid-19. The petitions referred to difficulties faced by students at a time all educational institutions were closed due to the virus crisis. They argued that students have completed five semesters and had a Cumulative Grade Point Average or CGPA, which could be the basis for results without final examinations.

The national education body University Grants Commission (UGC) had ordered examinations to be conducted by September 30. The UGC had argued that the exams were a must to "protect the academic future of students" and that degrees cannot be given without examinations.

The UGC had told the Supreme Court during hearings that its July 6 directive asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 was "not a diktat" but states cannot take a decision to confer degrees without exams. The state, however, might want to extend the deadline for holding the exams. The Supreme Court today agreed. Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah delivered the ruling through video-conferencing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for UGC, said the decision was for the "benefit of students" as the universities have to start admissions to postgraduate courses.

In August, the UGC had questioned the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra to cancel final year exams. Such decisions, said the central college body, "directly affect the standards of higher education and will be an encroachment on the legislative field of coordinating and determining the standards of higher education that is exclusively reserved for parliament under the constitution".