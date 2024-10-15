Film-Maker Ram Gopal Varma On Lawrence Bishnoi's Growing 'Cult Status'

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's personality and the points he is making through his crimes is what is drawing attention to him, giving him a "cult leader" status and getting him followers, his 700 shooters, film-maker Ram Gopal Varma said today. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mr Varma also said without his provocative comments, Lawrence Bishnoi would have remained yet another criminal.

Bishnoi, who is currently in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, shot into limelight with the murder of Punjabi artiste Siddhu Moose Wala. But comments by his associates have exponentially raised curiosity.

While nothing is on record, Bishnoi's associates have given the impression that his grouse against Salman Khan is about the blackbucks the actor killed 20 years ago. In a tweet, Mr Varma had pointed out the gangster was only five years old when the blackbucks were shot.

Blackbucks are known to be sacred to the Bishnoi community. But that he intends to kill Salman Khan for that generates a shock effect that immediately draws attention, he said.



In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Ram Gopal Varma said, "I tweeted about him and it got 6 million views. That is just an indication of what kind of interest he arouses in public".

"The public is always fascinated by dons, which is why we make films... So I think he is getting a cult following, which is a very very new thing," he added.

The tweet is question is one where Mr Varma sums up the story so far of Lawrence Bishnoi, commenting that if it was a Bollywood script, the writer would have been thrashed.

A LAWYER turned GANGSTER wants to take REVENGE for a DEER'S death by killing a SUPER STAR and as a WARNING orders some of his GANG of 700 , which he recruited through face book to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN who is a close friend of the STAR ..

The POLICE can't catch him because... — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 14, 2024

Lawrence Bishnoi shot into headlines once again last week with the murder of Maharashtra's former minister Baba Siddique and his henchmen's threats for those supporting Salman Khan. Baba Siddique was killed apparently because he was a close friend of the actor.

Details have emerged since of the extent of the crime network that Bishnoi commands from jail. The syndicate is vast and intricate, extending through several states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. It even has branches abroad, especially in Canada, where key operator Goldy Brar is based.

The group primarily extorts money from high-profile targets, including celebrities like Punjabi singers, the liquor mafia, and other prominent businessmen, employing professional shooters to carry out hits and force victims into submission.