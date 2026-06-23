'Removed' By Rebels, Mamata Banerjee Tells Poll Panel She's Still The Boss

In a tit-for-tat move, the Trinamool Congress faction led by Mamata Banerjee has reconstituted its National Working Committee and submitted the details to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In the list, Mamata Banerjee has been named Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), according to sources. The move came a day after the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee "removed" Mamata Banerjee as party chief.

Sources told NDTV that Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee submitted the party's new working committee list to the Election Commission on Monday. The list released by the party bears Monday's date. Sources close to the Kalighat leadership said Mamata Banerjee sent the list to the ECI headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

The move is seen as a signal that she retains firm control over the party.

On the same day, the 'rebel' Trinamool faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee formed a rival working committee at a luxury hotel in New Town.

Monday's meeting was another setback for Mamata Banerjee, with more of her long-time aides and veteran Trinamool leaders crossing over to the other side.

The latest to switch sides are Firhad Hakim and Arup Biswas, both close aides of Mamata Banerjee. Firhad Hakim, a four-time MLA, resigned as Kolkata Mayor two weeks ago, citing an inability to function after the change in government.

Firhad Hakim and Arup Biswas attended rebels meet on Monday

The two leaders were seen on Monday at a key meeting of the rebel camp in Kolkata, after which rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee announced the "removal" of Mamata Banerjee as party president.

At that meeting, the rebels announced the formation of a 30-member National Working Committee, positioning it as the legitimate organisational core of what they described as the "real" Trinamool Congress.

The rebel camp also announced the formation of an All India Trinamool Congress Committee. Arup Roy was named chairperson, while Firhad Hakim and Arup Biswas were among those appointed to senior roles.

Addressing reporters, Ritabrata Banerjee said delegates had unanimously elected the new leadership.

"A special session of the All India Trinamool Congress was organised here today. During this session, the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and the NWC were constituted through a unanimous election of delegates. Arup Roy has been elected Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress," he said.

According to Ritabrata Banerjee, the newly formed National Working Committee includes Sabina Yasmin, Rathin Ghosh, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Javed Khan and others. He added that district committees and district presidents would be announced in the coming days.

The rebel leader reiterated that his group wanted former chief minister Mamata Banerjee to remain associated with the organisation as a mentor.

Reacting to the latest rebellion, the Trinamool Congress has issued show-cause notices to several senior leaders, accusing them of anti-party activities, as the internal dispute spilled further into the open.

Among those served notices are Arup Roy, Arup Biswas, Firhad Hakim, Rathin Ghosh, Biplab Mitra, Javed Khan, Snehasis Chakraborty and Sabina Yasmin.