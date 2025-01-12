Fight With Girlfriend, A Noida High-Rise Party: New Info On Student's Death

A probe into the death of a law student who fell from the seventh floor of a high-rise apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday has revealed new details. A case has been registered as abetment to suicide, and the police are investigating the role of his friends and a suspected fight with his alleged girlfriend.

The student, identified as Tapas, was a resident of neighbouring Ghaziabad and an LLB student at a private university in Noida. According to the police, he had gone to the Supreme Towers apartment complex in Sector 99 to attend a party hosted by a friend in a seventh-floor flat. Several of his friends, including a woman he was allegedly close to, were present at the gathering. Tapas and the woman, both studying law but belonging to different communities, are believed to have had a fight earlier, police sources said.

At some point during the gathering, Tapas reportedly fell from the seventh-floor balcony. The exact sequence of events leading to his fall is not known. Noida Police were alerted and arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

The police said that a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against four to five individuals, based on a complaint filed by Tapas' family.

The police have taken some individuals into custody for questioning.