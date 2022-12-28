Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Jammu

Police said two to three terrorists are involved in the ongoing encounter in Sidhra. (Representational)

Security forces are engaged in a fierce gunfight with terrorists at Jammu's Sidhra, day after terror attack averted in Udhampur.

Police said two to three terrorists are involved in the ongoing encounter in Sidhra.

More details about this operation are awaited.

Yesterday, a major terrorist attack was averted in Udhampur near Jammu after a 15 kg improvised explosive device (IED) was defused by police.

The IED which was recovered in Udhampur district was defused safely, officials said.

Officials said a major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area.

One coded sheet and one letter pad page of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were also recovered, they said, adding that a suspect has been detained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)