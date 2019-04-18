Elections 2019: Bangladesh Actor, Expelled By India, Explains Why He Campaigned In Bengal

Ferdous Ahmed (left) seen campaigning for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Popular Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed, who was sent back by the Indian government, has apologised for campaigning for a Trinamool Congress candidate in West Bengal, terming it a "mistake" and a step taken out of love of the people of the state.

The Indian government on Tuesday issued a ''Leave India'' notice to Mr Ahmed and cancelled the business visa given to him for campaigning for Kanaia Lal Agarwal, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Rainganj. He was seen along with two other Bengali actors, Ankush Hazra and Payel Sarkar in the area close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The actor has also been "blacklisted" by the Union Home Ministry, jeopardising the chances of his future travel to India.

"I apologise for my inadvertent mistake. I hope everyone will forgive me," he was quoted as saying by bdnews24 news portal.

Mr Ahmed said he understood that it was a "mistake" to take part in election campaign of another country, he said in his statement to the news website on Wednesday after returning home the previous night.

He said he had been "driven by emotion from the love of the people of West Bengal" when he had joined the campaign along with his Indian co-actors.

The Deputy High Commission for Bangladesh had also asked him not to take part in the election campaign in India and return to his country.

Mr Ahmed won Bangladesh National Film Award for best actor four times for his roles in the films Hothat Brishti (1998), Gangajatra (2009), Kusum Kusum Prem (2011), Ek Cup Cha (2014).

Another Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor was on Thursday asked to leave India immediately after he attended a political rally in West Bengal.

"Appropriate action is also being taken regarding his overstay in contravention of visa rules," a home ministry official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

