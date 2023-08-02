Female Cheetah Found Dead At Kuno National Park, 9th Death Since March

The cheetah died this morning. (Representational)

Another cheetah has died in the Kuno national park this morning, making it the ninth big cat death there in about five months.

"A female cheetah, Dhatri (Tiblisi), was found dead this morning. To determine the cause of the death, a post-mortem is being conducted," a press note issued by authorities at the park stated.

The nine cheetahs who have died at the national park in Madhya Pradesh include three cubs. In September last year, the national park had seen the reintroduction of 20 adult cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa. Four cubs had been born there since then.