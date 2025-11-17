Fed Up With Thar Breaking Down, Pune Man Gets Donkeys To Pull It To Showroom

Fed up with recurring malfunctions in his newly purchased Mahindra Thar SUV, a man in Maharashtra's Pune district staged a unique protest against the vehicle's dealer by having donkeys pull the car to the showroom.

In videos that have surfaced, two donkeys are seen tied to the SUV and pulling the vehicle, while two other people are seen playing snare drums. A few other people can be seen helping the donkeys by pushing the car.

The car-owner, Ganesh Sangde, a resident of Pune's Junnar, purchased the Thar SUV a few months ago. Right from the beginning, the car experienced persistent problems, including water leaks and a loud engine noise.

Despite repeated complaints to the dealer, the problem remained unresolved, leading to this protest. Sangde covered the car with large posters criticising the dealer in Marathi while the donkeys pulled the vehicle to the Sahyadri Motors showroom in Pune's Wakad.

In another incident of unique protests, residents of Maharashtra's Vasai marched to the Ward Committee office of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation dressed up as ghosts to express outrage over the installation of play and exercise equipment in a Hindu cemetery.

Draped in white sheets and ghostly makeup, the protestors sarcastically thanked municipal officers for "taking care of the ghosts" and handed them flowers as a token of appreciation.

The protest took place in response to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's move to install swings, exercise bars, and other recreational equipment inside the Benapatti Hindu cemetery.

Locals were angered by the decision, questioning the rationale behind turning a cemetery into a space for physical activity.