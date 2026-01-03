Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Says Protesters' Economic Demands 'Fair'

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday acknowledged the economic demands of Iranian protesters, while warning against what he described as rioting.

"The president and high-ranking officials are working to resolve" the economic difficulties in the sanctions-battered country, Khamenei said in a speech marking a Shiite holiday.

"The shopkeepers have protested against this situation and that is completely fair," he added, while warning that "rioters... must be put in their place".

