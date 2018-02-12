February Chill In Delhi, Whiteout In Jammu And Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh For Delhi, it's the coldest February in 4 years, Shimla received the season's second significant snowfall and it's a break in the two-month dry spell for Jammu and Kashmir with heavy snowfall and rain since Monday night

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shimla in Himachal Pradesh receives heavy snowfall New Delhi: Highlights Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh get heavy snowfall and rain Meteorological department says, Delhi will see chilly and damp weather Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to heavy snowfall



Himachal Pradesh received heavy snowfall overnight; localities in upper Shimla were cut off as deep snow piled on the roads. This was the season's second significant snowfall that froze Shimla, a Met department official said.



As news of the snowfall spread, tourists started pouring in at Kufri, Mashobra and Narkanda. Hills overlooking Manali, like Gulaba, Solang and Kothi have been getting snow through the day; Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius, while it was minus one degree at Kalpa in Kinnaur district.



The local Met office in Shimla said, a storm system that originated in the Mediterranean-Caspian Sea region, is moving across Afghanistan and Pakistan eastwards, and that is expected to bring more rain and snow.



Breaking the nearly two-month dry spell, Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rain and snow and this is likely to continue till Tuesday, said the weather office.



The strategic Jammu-Srinagar Highway was closed due to heavy snowfall in Banihal area. Authorities have set up helpline numbers for people in the Valley.



The minimum temperature was zero in Srinagar while it was minus 0.1 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 4.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg. Kargil town is the coldest at minus 14 followed by Leh at minus 11 degrees Celsius.



(With Agency Inputs)



