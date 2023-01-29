Fear Of Defeat In Karnataka Elections 'Haunts Congress': Basavaraj Bommai

PM Modi is effectively dealing with terrorism from across the border, Mr Bommai said. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday hit out at the Congress party saying "the party use cheap language which shows that they are scared of defeat in the upcoming Karnataka assembly election."

Speaking at Jan Sankalp Yatra in M.K Hubli in Belagavi, he said, "The Congress has now remembered 'Praja Dhwani' but what did they do while they were in power from 2013 to 2018? In the name of social justice, they cheated SC/ST communities. The present BJP government has ensured social justice. When Farmers were in difficulty, it was CM Yediyurappa who went to their rescue. While he was the CM, Yediyurappa had given free power supply, interest-free agro loan, input subsidy during the flood fury, support price for food produces and subsidy for the working classes."

"We have introduced Vidyanidhi scheme for the children of farmers, and extended to the children of coolies, fishermen and cab drivers, Rs 5 lakh for youths," the CM said.

Mr Bommai further said that the Congress party had promised 200 units of free power while Yediyurappa as CM had given unrestricted power in 2008 and it is continued even now. The Congress party is copying the BJP schemes, he claimed.

"This is the land of brave hearts like Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna and Amateur Balappa who openly fought against the Britishers. But today, the organizations like PFI and SDPI are trying to destabilize the nation through terrorism and to disturb peace and tranquillity in Karnataka. To check this, Amit Shah took a bold decision to ban PFI and check terrorist activities. Let that organisation come up again under a different name Shah is capable of taking strong action against them. So, the country is safe and secure," he added.

"Development is possible only if the country is safe and secure, and everyone must support to strengthen the laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is effectively dealing with terrorism from across the border. No one was living peacefully during the Congress-led-UPA government was in power, due to bomb blasts and terrorist attacks. Now everything has stopped due to the Modi government and the engine government must come in Karnataka also," he concluded.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and others dignitaries were also present at the event.

