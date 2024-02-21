Fear Grips Andhra Fishermen After Two Pythons Caught In net

Upon receiving the report, forest officials swiftly arrived at the location (Representational)

Fear gripped fishermen after they found themselves face to face with an unexpected encounter with two massive pythons while they were fishing near Saluru town in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Wednesday.

According to the fishermen the two pythons which had been caught in their net while they were fishing measured approximately 20 feet in length and prompted them to hastily retreat from the scene.

The massive pythons became the subject of concern for the fishermen, who then promptly reported the incident to forest officials.

Upon receiving the report, forest officials swiftly arrived at the location. Taking the necessary measures, they safely released the python back into the nearby forests along the Andhra-Orissa border.

Earlier in a similar incident on February 5, a team from the Chandigarh Wildlife Department rescued a Sambar deer after the animal strayed into the residential area of the city.

According to T C Nautiyal, Chief Wildlife Warden, Chandigarh, "A Sambar deer, aged four to five years entered the residential area of Chandigarh today. The animal's presence created panic among locals because of the deer's huge antlers. People started running around."

These incidents serve as a reminder of the diverse wildlife coexisting with local communities and the importance of responsible encounters with such species.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)