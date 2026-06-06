Fear, Anxiety And 'Missing' Leadership: Inside The Trinamool Mutiny

The troubles within Trinamool Congress are mounting by the day. The mutiny over the post of Leader of the Opposition has snowballed into an all-out meltdown, exposing the fault lines within the party ranks after the Assembly poll debacle.

A majority of the Trinamool Congress' 80 MLAs appear to have turned their back on Mamata Banerjee. Conversations with several legislators reveal the behind-the-scenes maneuvering within the party.

Several "rebel" MLAs NDTV spoke to still pledge their unwavering support for Mamata Banerjee, but from a safe distance. "We have won because of Didi and we salute her fight," said a woman legislator who has gone against the party supremo's choice for Leader of Opposition to endorse expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.

The "rebel" MLAs also detail factors beyond the battle for the Assembly posts that have led to the mutiny. They point to growing anxiety over public sentiment that's visible on ground and the change in the political climate of the state as reasons driving their decisions to distance themselves from Kalighat (Mamata Banerjee's residence).

Many of these MLAs admit that the public outrage against the Trinamool Congress is real and increasingly difficult to ignore. The headlines of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee being attacked with eggs, shoes and bricks in South 24 Parganas during a political visit have only added to their anxieties.

The "rebel" MLAs express concerns over their personal safety and public image despite securing a seat in the Vidhan Sabha. "If Abhishek Banerjee can be attacked in that manner, then we worry for our safety too," said one MLA who didn't want to be named.

"What was the need to forge signatures. I am answerable to the people who voted for me. How can I justify this signature theft?" Said another TMC Legislator who skipped the Legislative Party meeting at Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Another factor contributing to the unease, according to the "rebel" MLAs, is the unprecedented police action against Trinamool Congress leaders and legislators. "CID has come to my house twice to verify my signature. I have just been elected an MLA and have never indulged in any corrupt practice. If I am arrested tomorrow, only my family will suffer. No one from the party will come to save me," said the MLA, who didn't want to be named.

Legislators also pointed fingers at senior and once powerful Trinamool leaders facing police action. They cite example of Javed Khan, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee and longtime Bengal minister, who also has also turned his back on Kalighat. His son has reportedly been served notices in connection with allegations concerning multiple illegal properties across Kolkata.

On May 24, West Bengal Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul stated: "Our honourable TMC MLA Javed Khan's son Fayaz Khan had constructed illegal buildings... We will demolish these illegal flats if we don't get a response to the notice served."

For many in the rebel camp, the immediate priority is political and personal survival. They feel unless they insulate themselves from legal and political attacks, sustaining their constituencies over the next five years could be tough, especially at a time when the TMC leadership has chosen to stay indoor rather than standby the cadre in what the party claims to be post-poll violence.

"When BJP offices were burnt in 2021, their leaders, MPs and now chief minister Suvendu Adhikari were seen personally going to the ransacked offices and putting up party flags. Where is the Trinamool Congress leadership?," asked another TMC leader.

But many in "Team Ritabrata" are waiting and watching. "My consent was only for the Leader of Opposition post over the signature scandal. No discussions were held over naming Mamata Banerjee the Chief Advisor when she's the party's chairperson. We were not given the copy of the letter that was submitted to the Speaker endorsing the Leader of Opposition. We don't know what letter head it was submitted under since Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha were both expelled from the party. If I am called to Kalighat, I will definitely go," said a legislator on condition of anonymity.

This internal battle has also triggered a wider organisational churn within the Trinamool Congress, prompting an overhaul aimed at consolidating authority and addressing growing discontent within a section of the party.

At the National Working Committee meeting at the party headquarters in Kalighat on Friday, Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen were appointed as National Joint Secretaries to assist National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee has also been reconstituted. Senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya has been elevated as the new state president, signaling a generational and organisational reset.

The overhaul also saw the appointment of new vice-presidents, general secretaries and executive members, alongside the retention of old-time leaders heading the party's frontal organisations, including Saayoni Ghosh in the youth wing and Mala Roy in the women's wing. The sweeping changes come at a time the supremo Mamata Banerjee aims to contain the storm of factionalism.

Mamata Banerjee is also preparing to challenge the recent political developments within the Trinamool Congress over the Leader of Opposition in court, setting the stage for a legal battle that could have significant political ramifications.

On Monday, both Mamata Banerjee and her nephew will head to New Delhi to join the crucial INDIA bloc meeting of the opposition party.

The fallout is reshaping the Trinamool Congress both inside the party and beyond, with over a dozen Trinamool Congress leaders behind bars, mass resignations across civic bodies and severe allegations of corruption under the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee government.