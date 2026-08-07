"US Regulates Flow Of Foreign Funds Too": India On US Lawmaker's Criticism

The Centre on Friday responded to a remark made by a US lawmaker on the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, stating that the matter is India's "internal affair" and that even the Americans regulate foreign funds flowing into their country,

"We have seen the comments on FCRA. Legislative matters concerning India are our internal affairs on which decisions are taken by the Parliament of the country. I would also like to point out that there are several nations, including the United States, which regulate the flow of foreign funds," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The response came after US Congressman Riley Moore expressed concern over the proposed FCRA Bill, 2026, alleging that some of its provisions could allow the Indian government to take over churches and religious charities and warning that the issue could affect ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Moore, a Republican Congressman from West Virginia serving his first term in the US House of Representatives, criticised the proposed amendments in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Christians have been in India since St Thomas the Apostle travelled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ," he wrote. "But despite this long Christian history, India's Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities."

Calling the proposal "a clear attack against Christians", Moore said that if the legislation moved forward in its present form, it would become "a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India."

The FCRA governs how foreign donations are received and used by organisations operating in India. It covers a wide range of entities, including charities, educational institutions, religious bodies and non-governmental organisations receiving fundings from overseas.

The proposed amendment to the existing law seeks to modify how institutions receive foreign donations, including non-governmental organisations, trusts, educational institutions and religious bodies.

One of the key most contentious provisions in the Bill empowers the Central government to establish a "Designated Authority" that would take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using those contributions if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases because it is not renewed.

One of the key, and most contentious, provisions in the Bill empowers the Centre to establish a "Designated Authority" that would take over the management of foreign monetary contributions. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 13,520 organisations received foreign contributions amounting to Rs 55,741 crore between 2019 and 2022.

As per the ministry's FCRA portal, as of July 15, 2026, there were 14,449 organisations holding active FCRA registration certificates. The portal also records that 22,498 registrations had been cancelled, while another 15,212 had lapsed after being deemed expired.