A man and his son fell into a deep well in Chandauli's Ramgarh village in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. A team of National Disaster Response Force rescued them, but the two were declared brought dead by the District Hospital.

According to reports, the son jumped into the dry well due to some personal issues. To save him, his father also jumped in.

"We tried our best to save the two. The well was deep and unfortunately they died by the time we brought them up," said an official of NDRF team.