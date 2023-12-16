Father, Son Arrested For Manufacturing Illegal Arms In UP's Meerut: Cops

Police said father and son had sold around 60-70 pistols before their arrest (Representational)

The Special Task Force on Saturday claimed to have busted an illegal arms' manufacturing factory in UP's Meerut with the arrest of a father-son pair.

According to an officer, police seized two manufactured pistols and machines and equipment used in the manufacture of illegal arms from the factory.

Superintendent of Police (STF) Brijesh Kumar Singh said that the arrested men were identified as Moinuddin and Tausif and efforts were on to arrest a third named Asif.

Mr Singh said the arrest was made following a joint raid conducted by the STF and the local police at a house in the Lisari Gate Police Station area.

The two told police that they had earlier worked as blacksmiths and later began manufacturing illegal arms with the help of Asif, as the ironwork slowed down.

They sold pistols to Asif's friends at Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 each, which would later be sold to customers at around Rs 35,000 each, they told police.

Mr Singh said that the father and son had sold around 60-70 pistols before their arrest.

