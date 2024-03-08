Father Among 3 Charged With Murder Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Gurugram

The woman's friend alleged that her father along with uncle and brother killed her. (Representational)

Police on Thursday arrested the father, brother and uncle of an 18-year-old woman on the charge of murder after one of her friends accused them of killing her, officials said on Thursday.

The woman's body has not been found yet.

According to the police, the woman's family had lodged a complaint at the Sohna City police station that on January 31 she left home to attend a computer class and did not return.

While searching for the woman, police came to know that she was with her friend on January 31. Following this, her friend was interrogated and found out that the woman was handed over to her family on February 2, the police said.

The woman's friend alleged that her father along with her uncle and brother killed her. Based on the allegations, the charge of murder was added to FIR and the suspects were arrested, they said.

"We have arrested three suspects and are verifying all facts. The body has not been recovered yet and no conclusive forensic report has been received till now. Without the report it would not be right to arrive at any conclusion," said Siddhant Jain, DCP South.

