FASTag Mandatory From December 1. Know All About It In 5 Points

FasTag in India is mandatory from December 1.

FASTag is a revolutionary step to make use of technology and eliminate bottlenecks on toll plazas across India. The re-loadable tag using Radio-Frequency Identification or RFID technology, enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle owners pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction. The government has given December 1, 2019 as the deadline to make all the lanes and highways FASTag-enabled. Once the tag account is active, FASTag is affixed on the vehicle's windscreen. The information on the tag is passively read by the antennae installed at the toll plaza and subsequently the toll is debited for that journey from one's bank account.

Know all about FASTag and how to buy one for your vehicle:

The National Electronic Toll Collection also called the FASTag program is an ambitious initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India or NHAI and proposes to include all state and city toll plazas under one umbrella. There are 450 toll plazas under NHAI and 500 in the states. The FASTag programme aims to implement electronic tolling system across all the toll plazas. Bank-neutral FASTag is available at petrol pumps across the country and the customers can later link FASTag with their choice of bank accounts. This facility provides flexibility to users and they will have no requirement to fulfill Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations. FASTag for cars, jeeps, vans can be purchased online by visiting the website of various member banks like SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Paytm Payment Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank among others. Once active, FASTags can be recharged using two mobile apps - My FASTag Customer App and FASTag Point of Sales App using UPI and linking them with their bank accounts.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

