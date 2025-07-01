FASTag Annual Pass To Be Launched In August: Here's How To Activate It

FASTag Annual Pass: The FASTag annual pass is like a prepaid digital subscription, introduced last month by the Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari. The pass, to be launched in August, has now been listed on the government's National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website for users to check details such as eligibility, validity, benefits and the application process.

What is a FASTag annual pass?

The annual pass will be launched on August 15 for Rs 3,000 and will be valid for a year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. It will be valid only at National Highway and Expressway fee plazas. The process remains standard on toll plazas under state highways or local authorities.

The government claims that the pass can save users around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per year, compared to paying monthly toll passes. Users don't need to do monthly top-ups or apply for separate passes for different toll plazas. The decision aims at eliminating disputes at toll plazas and reducing wait times, easing congestion.

How to activate the FASTag annual pass?

The annual pass will be available to non-commercial private vehicles only, such as cars, jeeps and vans. The pass can be activated via the Rajmarg Yatra app or NHAI's website, and renewal can be done online.

The pass will be activated on the existing FASTags; no need to buy a new one. Mr Gadkari earlier revealed that a dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). The applications can be submitted through the link only.

To ease the process next, have a FASTag from a bank or digital wallet like Paytm, ICICI Bank, or HDFC Bank. Also, log in to My FASTag account through the mobile app.

After completing the digital payment process, users will receive a confirmation message, and their FASTag pass will be activated.

Can users transfer an annual pass to another vehicle?

The annual pass is not transferable. It is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered. The pass can't be issued on FASTags with a chassis number only, as the users must update the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) to activate the annual pass.