Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Mission Unlocks Commercial Horizons

India has entered a transformative phase in its space journey. With Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the first Indian to step into the International Space Station (ISS), the nation has not only marked a historic milestone in human spaceflight but also opened the door to unprecedented commercial opportunities in the space sector.

In an exclusive conversation with Dr Pawan K Goenka, Chairman of INSPACE, NDTV explored the broader implications of this mission. Dr Goenka, a key figure in shaping India's space policy and ecosystem, emphasised that this moment is not just about national pride - it's a strategic inflection point for India's space economy and private enterprise.

"This is a beginning of a long journey for India," said Dr Goenka. "It signifies where we are headed, not where we are starting. Human spaceflight, lunar landing, and the Indian space station - these are all major projects that will take India into a new orbit in space."

The mission, which follows an agreement signed during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Joe Biden, has enabled India to place an astronaut aboard the ISS for the first time. Group Captain Shukla is not only conducting experiments in microgravity but also absorbing knowledge from seasoned astronauts and scientists aboard the station. This hands-on experience is expected to be a game-changer for India's upcoming human spaceflight program, namely Gaganyaan.

Dr Goenka highlighted the unique value of experiential learning: "You can read a lot of things, you can see a lot of things. But being there and doing it yourself is very different. Shukla is interfacing with astronauts who've been there multiple times and scientists who understand the nuances of space-based research. He will bring back insights that will directly inform ISRO and the private sector."

This mission is also a critical stepping stone for India's broader ambitions. The country is preparing for its own human spaceflight in the next two years, aiming to land an Indian on the moon by 2040 and also establish an Indian space station. These initiatives will require robust infrastructure, advanced technology, and a vibrant ecosystem of private players.

India's private space sector, which includes over 200 start-ups, stands to benefit immensely. "This mission creates many new opportunities," said Dr Goenka. "Start-ups and companies now have a pathway to conduct experiments in space, innovate, and translate those innovations into commercial ventures. Some may even use the ISS for research."

Fields like pharmaceutical R&D and space manufacturing are expected to open up, albeit gradually. More immediately, the human spaceflight program itself will generate significant commercial activity. "Any human space program is expensive," Dr Goenka noted. "Sixty to eighty percent of that spend will flow to the private sector. That's a huge opportunity."

Global companies are already taking notice. Dr Goenka confirmed that firms like Axiom Space and SpaceX are scouting India for partnerships. "In the last two to three years, the capabilities of Indian space companies have come to light. They've become bolder, more aggressive, willing to take risks. That's leading to a rediscovery of India as a space partner."

While Dr Goenka did not discuss the Shukla mission directly with SpaceX's CEO during a recent meeting, he revealed that the conversation focused on Starlink's entry into India and broader collaboration possibilities. "If SpaceX sees that India can offer something that they don't have today, it will make a big difference for Indian companies."

The potential for Indian rockets and crew modules to ferry cargo to the ISS or future commercial stations is no longer a distant dream. "It sounds plausible," Dr Goenka said. "In commercial space, it's all about value - technology, cost, timeliness. If India can deliver that, the world will use India."

The mission also serves as a catalyst for India's space economy, which has set an ambitious target of 44 billion dollars. "Yes, this provides impetus," Dr. Goenka affirmed. "But it's not the only input we need. Success breeds success. If we see delivery from our private sector, more will happen, and it will accelerate."

India's raw talent in science and technology is a key asset. Despite concerns about low R&D spending and limited intellectual property, Dr Goenka believes the country's human capital is unmatched. "Many of these talented individuals have chosen to come into space. When you meet them, you feel their passion. That's what will drive the ecosystem forward."

As for Group Captain Shukla, his role could extend far beyond the confines of ISRO. "Heroes go beyond a small domain," Dr Goenka said. "He could become a spokesperson for the Indian space sector. I have a feeling he will."