Designer Riyaz Gangji Faces Non-Bailable Warrant Over Alleged Default

The Bombay High Court today issued a non-bailable warrant against fashion designer Riyaz Gangji, founder and owner of apparel brand LIBAS, and ordered the Mumbai Police to bring him to court.

The order came in a contempt petition arising from an alleged Rs 5 crore default involving a Ludhiana-based real estate company. The court noted repeated non-compliance with its earlier directions and said Gangji had failed to honour payment commitments, despite multiple opportunities.

The court observed that the fashion designer's conduct showed disregard for the judicial process and deserves "no sympathy or mercy", news agency PTI reported.

The bench imposed a sweeping injunction on LIBAS, restraining the company and its directors from dealing with or disposing of any assets - movable or immovable, tangible or intangible - pending further orders.

Court records show the contempt proceedings stem from allegations that Gangji and his firm accepted funds and subsequently defaulted, leading the complainant to approach the court after civil remedies proved ineffective.

Gangji has previously faced multiple disputes over alleged non-payment of dues. Police records indicate that cheating cases have been registered in Mumbai in the past against him and his wife in connection with similar complaints.

In court, the complainant alleged a pattern of conduct, claiming Gangji filed police complaints citing threats from creditors to stall recovery proceedings and delay enforcement. These allegations are contested.

The matter is listed for further hearing after Gangji's production before the court.