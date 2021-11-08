Prisoner's Autopsy In Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad Jail Clash Reveals Bullet Injury

The report of the post-mortem was conducted on Sunday night. (Representational)

A post-mortem report on Monday confirmed that the man allegedly killed in a clash between police and prisoners at the district jail had suffered a bullet injury.

Police had claimed that Shivam was suffering from an ailment and lost his life while being taken to a hospital on Sunday.

But in a purported video which surfaced on social media, Shivam claimed before his death that he suffered a bullet injury.

However, the report of the post-mortem, which was conducted on Sunday night, said the bore of the bullet is yet to be known.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh told PTI that the report confirmed that a bullet hit the dead prisoner.

The clash had erupted on Sunday following the death of a prisoner at Safai Medical College due to dengue. About 30 policemen were also injured.

Kanpur Division Commissioner Raj Shekhar said the government is being briefed about the entire matter from time to time.

Meanwhile, heavy police force brought the body of Shivam to his native Jainapur village after the post-mortem examination.

Initially, his family members wanted to immerse the body in a water body but later they agreed for cremation, which was conducted on the banks of the Ramganga river, Rajepur SHO Dinesh Gautam said.

In another related development, the jailor of the district jail lodged a complaint in connection with the violence against 27 inmates, including dead Shivam.

Jailor Akhilesh Kumar said in the complaint that on Sunday around 8 am, Deputy Jailor Shailesh Kumar Singh Sonkar was sitting at his office when a "rumour was spread that inmate Sandeep Yadav had died in Saifai following laxity in treatment".

"After this, the inmates started damaging property and resorted to arson," he alleged. "When they were told not to do so, all of a sudden, they were excited and started abusing with the intention of killing someone. They picked up stones, iron bars, sharp spoons against the jail staff, which was on duty," he claimed.

"They were heard saying that kill them (the jail staff), do not spare them. They chased us, we were beaten up and my official mobile phone was snatched by them," the complainant said.

He added that the inmates damaged CCTV cameras, RO plant, trolleys, chairs, tables and the gate of a cell of Barrack 1.

"The battery of the RO plant was set afire, which resulted in a loud explosion and other properties were also heavily damaged," he said.