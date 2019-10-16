Farooq Abdullah's Daughter Safia Is In Judicial Custody: J&K Police

Farooq Abdullah's daughter is in judicial custody: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's daughter Safia is in judicial custody, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Several women protesters, including the daughter (Safia) and sister (Suraiya Abdullah) of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, were detained in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon during protests against ending of special status granted to the state under the Article 370 .

Many political leaders, including the Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah have been placed under detention or house arrest since August after the central government announced its move on Kashmir.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was also detained. The Supreme Court last month allowed Ms Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother.

While 81-year-old Farooq Abdullah was placed under house arrest at his Srinagar residence, Omar Abdullah was kept at a nearby state guest house, Hari Niwas.



