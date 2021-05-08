Farooq Abdullah Offers Rs 1.4 Crore From His MP Fund For Covid Management

Farooq Abdullah recommended release of Rs 1.4 crore from his MPLADS fund towards improving COVID care

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Saturday recommended the release of Rs 1.4 crore from his MPLADS fund towards improving the COVID care facilities in certain hospitals of Kashmir.

In a letter to Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Abdullah said the funds be utilised for improving the COVID care facilities in the hospitals falling under the jurisdiction of his parliamentary constituency, which is spread over Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

"In view of the fact that COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate in Kashmir, I think it most appropriate to use the MPLADS Funds released by the Government of India recently in my favour mainly towards improving the COVID care facilities in the hospitals falling under the jurisdiction of my parliamentary constituency," he said.

Mr Abdullah -- the MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency -- recommended the release of Rs 50 lakh in favour of Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, Rs 30 lakh in favour of Government Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar, Rs 30 lakh in favour of Government SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, and Rs 30 lakh in favour of SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Srinagar.

