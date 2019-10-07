Farooq Abdullah Demands Release Of People Detained In Jammu And Kashmir

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah met leaders of his party on Sunday.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has demanded unconditional release of all those detained or arrested after Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, the party said on Monday, a day after its delegation met the leader for the first time after his detention.

A party spokesperson said Mr Abdullah also told the delegation that the people of the Kashmir have voiced their disapproval over the revocation of the state's special status and bifurcation of the state by protesting in a peaceful manner.

A 15-member delegation was allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Sunday, the first time since their detention.

"It was made very clear to the visiting party delegation by the incarcerated leaders that no political process can take place until and unless certain actions are undertaken by the government of India straightaway," the spokesman said.

Block Development Council (BDC) elections in the state are scheduled for October 24 and the National Conference has maintained that it will be not be able to take part in the exercise if its leaders are kept in detention.

Among the demands put forth by the leaders is release of all political detainees, traders, civil society members that have been arrested on "false grounds", the spokesman said.

They also demanded release of all students and children that have been arrested and put under detention in various jails or police stations, he said.

The spokesman claimed that there was an attempt to downplay the situation in the state by "suggesting that only violence would be indicative of public resentment".

"People have rejected the abridgement of their rights following the unilateral abrogation of Article 370. It is indeed high time for GOI to restore the dignity of the people by undoing the steps that were taken on the 5th and 6th August," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.