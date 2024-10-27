Farmhouse Belonging To Relative Of Former Telangana Minister KTR Raided

A farmhouse in Telangana's Janwada, said to belong to Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of former minister and BRS chief KT Rama Rao, was raided by the Cyberabad Police when a party was in progress.

Thirty people were said to have been partying and stocks of foreign liquor were reportedly seized when the Cyberabad Special Operations Team conducted its raid on Saturday night following complaints by locals.

The revellers were all tested for drug abuse. One person, identified as Vijay, reportedly tested positive for cocaine. All the rest tested negative.

The police have filed cases against two people - one of them is Vijay, accused of abusing banned drug and second, Raj Pakala, for allowing his premises to be misused.

The police have gathered at Oriental Villa No. 4 -- residence of Kalavakuntla Taraka Rama Rao in Rayadurgam, and Villa No. 5 belonging to Shailender Paka, and Villa No. 40 belonging to Raj Pakala.