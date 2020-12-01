Rahul Gandhi Tells Centre To 'Shed Arrogance, Give Justice To Farmers'

Farmers Protest in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet, urged the Centre to "give the farmers their rights"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today asked the government to wake up and shed "arrogance" to provide protesting farmers their rights.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are holding protests at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said everyone was indebted to the farmers for their hard work and this debt would be repaid only by giving them justice.

"The food grower is sitting in protest on the roads and fields and speeches are being given on TV. We all are indebted to the hard work of farmers. This debt will be over only by giving them justice and their rights, and not by mistreating them or by beating them with batons or using tear gas against them," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Wake up and come down from the chair of arrogance and think of giving the farmers their rights," he added.

The Centre has invited agitating farmer unions for talks today. The agitation by farmers appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accused the opposition of playing tricks on farmers again through misinformation.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)