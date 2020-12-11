Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers Threaten To Block Railway Tracks If Demands Not Met

Farmers Protest in Delhi: Farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over the new farm bills

As the protest by the farmers, camping at the Delhi borders, against the Centre's agricultural reforms has entered its sixteenth day today, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has urged union leaders to consider the proposals and said he is ready for further discussions with them.

"The government is ready to consider with an open mind any provision in the new laws where farmers have any issues and we want to clarify all their apprehensions," Mr Tomar said.

Farmer groups on Wednesday turned down the centre's written offer of amendments in farm laws, and announced a series of plans to escalate their protest.

Meanwhile, farmers have also announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are fulfilled by the government.

The farmer unions, which held a meeting on Thursday, said they will soon announce a date for blocking tracks across the country.

"We will block railway tracks if our demands are not met. We will decide on the date and announce it soon. The blocking of tracks will not be limited to Haryana and Punjab but it will be done across the country," farmer leader Boota Singh said at the press conference.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests: