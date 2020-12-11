Farmer Union Goes To Supreme Court, Wants 'Arbitrary' Farm Laws Scrapped

The Supreme Court has already issued notices to the Central government on a batch of earlier petitions.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union has filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking it to quash three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September. Thousands of farmers have over the past few weeks been protesting against these laws, demanding that the government repeal them.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union's petition, filed by its president Bhanu Pratap Singh, claimed that the three laws will lead to commercialisation and will throw the farmers at the mercy of corporates. Citing the ongoing farmers' protest along the national capital's borders, it said a "rail roko" agitation, too, would begin soon.

Calling the new laws "arbitrary", the petition alleges that they were passed without adequate discussion.

The Supreme Court has already issued notices to the Central government on a batch of petitions challenging the farm laws passed by Parliament in September. These laws were first introduced in June as ordinances by the Central government.

The three contentious laws are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Over the past many weeks fierce protests have broken out across states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, by farmers who view these laws as leading the way to their dis-empowerment, with their advantage moving to corporate bodies.

Thousands of them have sought to march towards Delhi in protest since early last month, in the process blocking the major roads leading to and away from the national capital.

Several political parties have voiced their support to the protesting farmers and sought the three laws' repeal, though the government has not budged till now.