100 Press Conferences, 700 Meets: BJP's Farm Laws Campaign Amid Pushback

With no end to the deadlock between protesting farmers and the government, the BJP has planned a massive campaign across the country to promote the controversial farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for the sixteenth straight day. As part of the big push from the ruling party over the next few days, 100 press conferences and 700 farmers 'meets have been planned in 700 districts, sources in the party said.

Cabinet ministers will also take part in the communication campaign, BJP sources said, adding that the government's measures to address the issues raised by farmers on the agricultural lawns will also be spelt out during the outreach.



The BJP will also address questioned and concerns people have about the farm laws, they said.

Farmers on Wednesday turned down the centre's written offer of amendments in farm laws, and announced a series of plans to escalate their protest. The next day, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farm leaders to consider the proposals and said he is ready for further discussions with them.

"The government is ready to consider with an open mind any provision in the new laws where farmers have any issues and we want to clarify all their apprehensions," Mr Tomar said on Thursday.

"We kept waiting for suggestions from farmers' leaders to address their concerns, but they are stuck on the repeal of laws," he said, while virtually ruling out conceding to the key demand of farmers.

Thousands of farmers, who have braved water cannons, tear gas and police barricades, began their protest over two weeks ago against the farm laws, aimed at doing away with middlemen and allowing them to sell produce anywhere in the country. Farmers say the laws will deprive them of the minimum prices fixed by the government and leave them at the mercy of corporates.

At least five deaths have been reported since the protests began.