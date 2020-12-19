Farmers' Protest Live Updates: 'Farmers Benefiting From New Reforms,' Says PM Modi Amid Protests

Farmers protest against contentious laws began late November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong appeal amid farmers' protests near Delhi borders as he defended the centre's agricultural laws that have triggered biggest agitation in years. "If anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed and our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to discuss with them and assuage their fears," PM Modi said, addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh via video.

"These laws were not brought in overnight. In past 22 years, every government, state has discussed these in detail. Farmer groups, agricultural experts, economists, scientists and progressive farmers, have called for reforms. Parties opposing these laws today promised these reforms in their manifestos," he asserted.

Today, he spoke in favour of the the laws again, stressing: "Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefitting farmers."

Despite government assurance on the minimum support price, the protests have entered the 24th day and the numbers continue to swell at the Delhi borders; the support to the agitation is also growing.

Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Friday said farmers did not want conflict during the protest against the new farm laws and the issue should be resolved through dialogue. Mr Tikait said the Centre should repeal the farm laws in public interest, adding that the contentious legislations were not in favour of the farmers.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protest

Dec 19, 2020 12:12 (IST) Kapil Sibal Slams Government Over Farm Laws

Congress leader Kapil Sibal this morning hit out at the government over protests, saying: "Dear PM, three big lies are being spread in the name of farm laws. Understand the pain of farmers. They're not a part of politics. Demonetisation: Everything will be ok in 50 days. Corona: wait for 21 days. China- No intrusion on our land"