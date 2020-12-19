'Failed Political Players' Misleading Farmers: Minister Slams Opposition

Farmers are genuine people, we respect them, Mr Naqvi said (File)

Slamming Opposition leaders for their stance against the new farm laws, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has alleged that "failed political players" who have been rejected repeatedly by people are acting under their "depression of defeat" and "misleading" the farmers.

The Minority Affairs Minister also slammed the Opposition leaders -- Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal -- alleging that the Congress leader was "posing" as a farmer leader despite knowing little about farming, while the Delhi Chief Minister was "karne mein zero, dharne mein hero (zero in work, but hero in sit-ins)".

Farmers throughout the country are satisfied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for their empowerment and interests after coming to power, Mr Naqvi told PTI in an interview.

The farmers' issue involves Minimum Support Price (MSP), kisaan mandis and protection of farmers' land and the government has given a 100 per cent guarantee on the three fronts, he said.

Mr Naqvi asserted that neither the MSP will go, nor the mandis and there was no threat to farmers' lands.

The "Modi bashing brigade" instead of talking about issues of farmers, has started abusing PM Modi, he said, adding that questions arose with the entry of these "traditional Modi bashers".

On farmers' issues, the government has always believed in talks not ''takraav'' (confrontation), Mr Naqvi asserted.

"The government moved forward to resolve the issue through talks. When farmers were also satisfied that what the government was saying was logical and genuine, those people who were indulging in criminal conspiracy thought their game was going awry and they started misleading people," he said.

Farmers have also understood that the issues have been solved and neither the farmers nor the country has any doubts about the honesty of PM Modi, Mr Naqvi claimed.

Attacking the Congress-led Opposition, the minister alleged that "failed political players" are "misleading" farmers.

"These failed political players who have been rejected repeatedly by the people are acting under their depression of defeat. Farmers are genuine people, we respect them, there is no problem," Mr Naqvi said.