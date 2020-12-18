Farmers Protest Live Updates: Protest At Delhi Border Continues

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers in Madhya Pradesh today as massive farmer protests near Delhi against three central laws continue unabated.
The Prime Minister's address at 2 pm will be via video link and will be telecast to around 23,000 villages, officials said.
"Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar has shared his feelings by writing a letter to farmer brothers and sisters and has tried to start a humble dialogue. It is my appeal that all the farmers must read this. It is my appeal to people of this country to propogate this message," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.
Here are the live updates on farmers' protests:
PM Modi's Appeal To Farmers As Minister Pens 8-Page Outreach
An eight-page letter from Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar marked the beginning of the BJP's big outreach programme for the protesting farmers on Thursday. The letter was released after a party meeting that was attended by its key leaders --- Union minister Amit Shah, his cabinet colleagues Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr Tomar and party chief JP Nadda.
"Narendra Tomar Ji has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to farmer brothers and sisters, trying to have a polite dialogue. I request all the contributors to read it. The countrymen are also urged to make it reach to as many people as possible," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
