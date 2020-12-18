Farmers Protest Live Updates: Protest At Delhi Border Continues

Narendra Modi will address farmers in Madhya Pradesh today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers in Madhya Pradesh today as massive farmer protests near Delhi against three central laws continue unabated.

The Prime Minister's address at 2 pm will be via video link and will be telecast to around 23,000 villages, officials said.

"Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar has shared his feelings by writing a letter to farmer brothers and sisters and has tried to start a humble dialogue. It is my appeal that all the farmers must read this. It is my appeal to people of this country to propogate this message," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

