Farmers Protest Live Updates: Amit Shah's Talks With Farmer Leaders Fail To End Deadlock

Farmers' Protest: No meeting will be held between farmers and the government today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's late night talks with farmers ended in failure as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the statutes.

The meeting came on a day a ''Bharat Bandh'', observed by farmers to press their demand, affected life in some states.

Amit Shah's efforts, a day before the scheduled sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions, were aimed at ending the protests on Delhi's borders that have been going on for 12 days.

The big meeting scheduled for today with Agriculture Minister Naresh Tomar - the sixth since the protests started - has been called off.

"No meeting will be held between farmers and the government tomorrow (Wednesday). The minister has said a proposal will be given to farmer leaders tomorrow (Wednesday). Farmer leaders will hold a meeting to discuss the proposal," Hannan Mollah, the general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, told reporters after the meeting on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests: