Farmers Meet Day After Talks With Amit Shah Fails To End Deadlock

The farmers' meeting is being held at the Singhu border, where thousands have been camping since the last 14 days.

"We'll hold a meeting over the draft that will be sent by the centre. That meeting (talks with the government) is cancelled. The draft will be discussed and the further course of action will be decided. We hope things will be clear by 4 or 5 pm today" Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, said.

With farmers camped out at busy border points of the national capital, three of the Delhi-Haryana border points - Tikri, Jharoda and Dhansa - are closed for traffic.

Besides the border areas of the capital, demonstrations are also being held at a ground allocated for the farmer protests in Delhi's outskirts.

Representatives from 24 political parties are expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today. Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to be part of the delegation along with Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and TR Balu.

Opposition parties, which had objected to the farm laws in parliament, had requested the President earlier not to sign on the bills, saying they were passed in an undemocratic manner in the Rajya Sabha. The President, however, had given his assent to all three bills.

At last night's meeting between Mr Shah and 13 leaders of farmer unions, sources said farmers' unions were given a presentation on the bills and a proposal will be sent to farm leaders today with written amendments that the government intends to carry out.

"Amit Shah-ji asked us to tell him what issues we have. We said that stage has passed and asked for the (farm) laws to be repealed. Amit Shah offered the clauses - that we are not okay with - can be amended. However, we refused amendments," Dr Darshanpal, a farmer leader, told NDTV this morning.

The meeting with the Home Minister took place after a four-hour Bharat Bandh called for by farmers and trade unions.